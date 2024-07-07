State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the first quarter worth $77,027,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier by 3,240.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $1,470,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Rayonier by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 395,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Stock Down 0.5 %

Rayonier stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading

