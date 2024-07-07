State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.12 Million Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,884,000 after purchasing an additional 28,759 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,315,000 after purchasing an additional 33,357 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 53,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,205,000. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,037,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLAB. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $112.22 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $166.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $106.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. Research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $895,074.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

