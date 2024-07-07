State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $361,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,089.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,937. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on OLLI. UBS Group increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OLLI

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $98.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.60 and a 12-month high of $100.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.17.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.