State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,420 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at IDACORP
In related news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $142,635.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $156,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IDACORP Stock Down 0.1 %
IDA stock opened at $92.23 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $106.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.04.
IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $448.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IDACORP Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.
IDACORP Profile
IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.
