State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,202,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,321,000 after purchasing an additional 71,359 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,291,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,782,000 after purchasing an additional 172,997 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2,745.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,835,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,475,000 after buying an additional 2,735,901 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,486,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,829,000 after buying an additional 60,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 14.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,311,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,931,000 after buying an additional 169,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UBSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $38.74.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $401.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.80 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

