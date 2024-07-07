State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $1.21 Million in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $1,294,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $655,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AppFolio Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $252.58 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.29 and a 52 week high of $256.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 122.02 and a beta of 0.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on APPF. Piper Sandler began coverage on AppFolio in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.
Insider Activity
In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,716,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 12,170 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $2,936,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,716,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,091 shares of company stock worth $27,953,693. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.
AppFolio Profile
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.
