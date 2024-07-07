State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $1.21 Million in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $1,294,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $655,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $252.58 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.29 and a 52 week high of $256.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 122.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APPF. Piper Sandler began coverage on AppFolio in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AppFolio

Insider Activity

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,716,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 12,170 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $2,936,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,716,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,091 shares of company stock worth $27,953,693. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Profile

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.