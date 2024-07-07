State of Michigan Retirement System Makes New Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 26,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Affirm by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Affirm by 94.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $277,259.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,591.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.66.

Affirm Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 12.94. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $52.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 3.45.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

