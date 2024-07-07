State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 633.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $264.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.35. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.63 and a 1-year high of $292.06. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

VMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

