State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 400 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kemper were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMPR. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Kemper by 257.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kemper by 83,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Stock Performance

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.49. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $64.69.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gerald Laderman purchased 5,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.01 per share, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,867. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

