State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 700 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,563 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $553,577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,465,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,306,000 after purchasing an additional 120,252 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,685,000 after purchasing an additional 49,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,568,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,534,000 after purchasing an additional 46,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $42,435,000. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FFIN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.80. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.29.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 51.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, Director Sally Pope Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 943,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,216,280.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sally Pope Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $51,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,743 shares of company stock valued at $199,526 in the last 90 days. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.