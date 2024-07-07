State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Teradata were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 25,895 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Teradata by 7.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Teradata by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 435,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after acquiring an additional 153,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDC. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.82.

TDC stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $31.48 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

