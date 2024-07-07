State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,846,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,786,000 after buying an additional 249,944 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,822,000 after buying an additional 142,465 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after buying an additional 96,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,192,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,670,000 after buying an additional 95,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HWC stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $354.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.15 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

