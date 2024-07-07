State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $189.01 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $215.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.87.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.69%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

