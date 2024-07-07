STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Up to $41.12

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.12, but opened at $42.57. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $42.22, with a volume of 317,076 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STM shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $45.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average is $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 55.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,800,911 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $250,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,387 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,132,920 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $135,467,000 after purchasing an additional 74,519 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,369,273 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120,399 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,616 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $80,991,000 after purchasing an additional 129,772 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,564,831.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079,803 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $46,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

