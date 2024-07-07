Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Constellation Brands Call Options (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 3,172 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 13% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,819 call options.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Constellation Brands

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,686,000 after buying an additional 462,891 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Constellation Brands by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,583,000 after buying an additional 3,304,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,892,000 after purchasing an additional 723,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,050,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,005,000 after purchasing an additional 58,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,469,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,246,000 after purchasing an additional 222,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $259.14 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.