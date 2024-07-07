StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BIOL. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $0.40 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Maxim Group cut BIOLASE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.
BIOLASE Trading Down 10.0 %
BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 1,782.73% and a negative net margin of 43.56%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,248 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.
About BIOLASE
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
