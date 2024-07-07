StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance
RAVE stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. Rave Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.56.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter.
Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
