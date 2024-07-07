StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

RAVE stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. Rave Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RAVE Free Report ) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 1.18% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

