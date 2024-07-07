Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 42,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 102,243 shares.The stock last traded at $21.28 and had previously closed at $21.23.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $822.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.77.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.1224 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile
The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.
