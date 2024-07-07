Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 42,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 102,243 shares.The stock last traded at $21.28 and had previously closed at $21.23.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $822.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.77.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.1224 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNDL. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 25,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. OxenFree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $855,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 194,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the period.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

