Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 576,416 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $47,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Best Buy by 31.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 123,100 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 21.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 134.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 225,716 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,680,000 after buying an additional 129,445 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 74,268 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 81.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $82.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.93. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $93.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $85,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,004,149 shares of company stock valued at $166,397,807. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

