Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 22,013 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,013 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of Axon Enterprise worth $53,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,048,791,000 after purchasing an additional 40,435 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,347 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,956,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,229,000 after purchasing an additional 62,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,406,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 731,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,025,000 after purchasing an additional 35,528 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXON opened at $298.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $294.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.37 and a 1 year high of $329.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

