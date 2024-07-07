Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 59,668 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 397,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,668 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $52,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 26,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $23,394,600.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at $13,660,399.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $16,492,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,283,488 shares of company stock worth $174,468,801 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $138.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $92.95 and a 12-month high of $150.12.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

View Our Latest Report on Ares Management

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.