Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,756,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,067 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of PPL worth $48,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in PPL by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of PPL by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.36.
PPL Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE PPL opened at $27.41 on Friday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
PPL Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
