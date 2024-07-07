Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,617 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $50,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,946,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,334,000 after acquiring an additional 619,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,415,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,205,000 after buying an additional 87,714 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,305,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after buying an additional 63,053 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,416,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,522,000 after purchasing an additional 380,025 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $48.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

