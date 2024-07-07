Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,348 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $49,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.44.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $138.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $158.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.27%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

