Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $43.49 Million Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $43,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $276,726.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,669.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,357 shares of company stock worth $13,436,711. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY opened at $251.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.20 and a 200-day moving average of $166.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $252.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $236.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $227.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

