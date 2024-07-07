Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $43.86 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 295,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,815 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $43,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 33,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 110,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 10,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $51,177.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $51,177.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAH opened at $152.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $106.90 and a 1 year high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

BAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

