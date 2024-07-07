Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $44.99 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $44,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DPZ stock opened at $493.73 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $328.03 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $516.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.47.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.66.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

