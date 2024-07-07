Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $45.36 Million Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,284,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 29,743 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.22% of Pembina Pipeline worth $45,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBA. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $5,693,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 35,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average of $35.34.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.501 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

