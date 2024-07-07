Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $51.70 Million Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,592,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,435 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $51,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 926.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIRC shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $39.12 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.59.

AIRC opened at $39.08 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

