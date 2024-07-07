Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702,602 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $48,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 116.3% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $5.41 on Friday. Genius Sports Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $119.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GENI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley began coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Genius Sports Profile

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

