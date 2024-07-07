Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 348,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $45,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. USCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE ALB opened at $98.35 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $92.29 and a 52 week high of $247.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.89.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.78.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

See Also

