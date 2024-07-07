Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,011 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $42,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In related news, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock worth $2,856,353 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $216.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.11. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $165.21 and a 1-year high of $231.53.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

