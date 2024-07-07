Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,030 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Las Vegas Sands worth $43,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $266,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,898,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,815,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264,043 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,110,574 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $153,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,546 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $73,815,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LVS opened at $42.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.78. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $41.94 and a 1-year high of $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

