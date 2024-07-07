Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 118,759 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,759 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $51,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5,510.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average of $49.24. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $58.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.30). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.417 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.21%.

REXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.44.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

