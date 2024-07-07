Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,597 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 406,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $50,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $179,305,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,077,000 after purchasing an additional 186,629 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,207,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,466,000 after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,093,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 54,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,058,000 after purchasing an additional 31,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,018.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $115.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $95.81 and a 12 month high of $124.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.40 and its 200 day moving average is $114.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

