Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 49,535 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49,535 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.17% of AeroVironment worth $50,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,860,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,082,000 after acquiring an additional 209,359 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 3,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,589,000 after buying an additional 166,615 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at $20,287,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AeroVironment by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,949,000 after buying an additional 144,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in AeroVironment by 756.3% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 102,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after buying an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $168.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.97 and a 200 day moving average of $155.90. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.00.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.20.

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

