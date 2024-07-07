Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,943 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 755,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of W. P. Carey worth $42,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,290,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,971,000 after buying an additional 1,124,010 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4,716.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,005,000 after buying an additional 785,766 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,784,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,995,114,000 after acquiring an additional 657,188 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPC. Barclays began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.70.

NYSE:WPC opened at $55.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.42. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $73.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.32%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

