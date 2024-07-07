Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Snap-on worth $43,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Snap-on by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 864,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,743,000 after purchasing an additional 298,727 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,304,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,203,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 670,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,451,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,409 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SNA opened at $255.35 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $249.84 and a 52 week high of $298.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.