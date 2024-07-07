Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Stake Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,934 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth $669,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,022,000 after buying an additional 99,732 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 5.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

INN stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $618.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 2.03.

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. This is an increase from Summit Hotel Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

