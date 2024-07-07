Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $30.17

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and traded as low as $29.88. Swiss Re shares last traded at $30.09, with a volume of 28,062 shares traded.

Swiss Re Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

