Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.89 and last traded at $35.56. 171,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,368,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYM. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Symbotic Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.20 and a beta of 1.87.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $424.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.98 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Symbotic news, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $184,122.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,915.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,958 shares of company stock valued at $5,965,792 over the last ninety days. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic during the first quarter worth $37,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Symbotic by 166.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth $62,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

