Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 160.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,655 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Targa Resources were worth $32,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth $335,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 63.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,901,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.08.

Targa Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,116. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $74.95 and a 1 year high of $133.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,691 shares of company stock worth $6,197,632 over the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.