Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives $6.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

TSHA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning acquired 1,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,999.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,333,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,999.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSHA opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $387.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.41. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 782.81% and a negative net margin of 833.60%. The business had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

