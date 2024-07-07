Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Hits New 52-Week High at $233.06

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $233.06 and last traded at $232.17, with a volume of 352596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $232.17.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 591.7% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

