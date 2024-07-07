Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Gap Up to $50.11

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.11, but opened at $51.80. Teck Resources shares last traded at $52.10, with a volume of 573,955 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.0911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 147,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after buying an additional 45,750 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,632,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,491,000 after buying an additional 2,080,295 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 136,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after buying an additional 16,141 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 663,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,040,000 after buying an additional 233,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,935,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,966,000 after buying an additional 526,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

