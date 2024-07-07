Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Critical Comparison

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) and Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SurgePays and Telecom Argentina’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $137.14 million 0.42 $20.62 million $1.15 2.60 Telecom Argentina $7.85 billion N/A -$979.37 million $0.04 172.29

SurgePays has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Telecom Argentina. SurgePays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telecom Argentina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 1 1 0 2.50 Telecom Argentina 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SurgePays and Telecom Argentina, as provided by MarketBeat.

SurgePays presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 217.73%. Telecom Argentina has a consensus target price of $5.70, indicating a potential downside of 17.27%. Given SurgePays’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Telecom Argentina.

Risk and Volatility

SurgePays has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Telecom Argentina has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of SurgePays shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of SurgePays shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SurgePays and Telecom Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays 12.93% 55.35% 35.53% Telecom Argentina 0.42% 0.30% 0.14%

Summary

SurgePays beats Telecom Argentina on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities. SurgePays, Inc. is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches. It also internet connectivity products, including virtual private network services, traditional Internet protocol links, and other products; and programming and other cable television services. In addition, the company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services. Further, it provides Infrastructure, interconnection, datacenter, Internet, value added, and international long-distance services; and data services, including data transmission, virtual private networks, symmetric Internet access, national and international signal transport, and videoconferencing services; Personal Pay, a digital wallet service; and management and administration services. The company was formerly known as Cablevisión S.A. and changed its name to Telecom Argentina S.A. in January 2018. Telecom Argentina S.A. was founded in 1979 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

