Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369,310 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $127,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 23.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 59.5% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 19.7% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 48.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,083,000 after purchasing an additional 78,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TER traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.20. 929,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,093. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.78. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $152.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradyne

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.