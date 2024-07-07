TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Down to $5.21

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.21, but opened at $4.91. TeraWulf shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 1,713,249 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on TeraWulf from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.86 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 56.70%. Equities analysts expect that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Articles

