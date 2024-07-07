Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG) Trading Down 0.5%

Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.15 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.15 ($0.13). Approximately 20,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 15,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.20 ($0.13).

Tetragon Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.91.

Tetragon Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Tetragon Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,875.82%.

Tetragon Financial Company Profile

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

Featured Articles

