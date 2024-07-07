Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.30. Approximately 120,167 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 39,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.
Teucrium Soybean Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.19.
About Teucrium Soybean Fund
Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).
